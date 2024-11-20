Hudbay Minerals FY2024 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

