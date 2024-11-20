Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after buying an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 99,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

