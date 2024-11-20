Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after buying an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 198,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.01.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

