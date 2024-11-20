Huntington National Bank Sells 160 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 630.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of BIDU opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

