i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Up 12.7% on Insider Buying Activity

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 1,091,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 950,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Specifically, Director Richard Scott Young acquired 195,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$124,800.00.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 22.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.79.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.