IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 1,129 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,160. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IBEX alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,880 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $97,600.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

IBEX opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 341.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 218,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.