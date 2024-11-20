ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 703,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $2,062,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,261.12. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.