Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

INGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

