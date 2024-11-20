Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE INGM opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.