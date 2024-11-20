Insider Buying: TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) Director Victor George Dodig acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,138,000.00.

Shares of T opened at C$21.65 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.04 and a 12 month high of C$25.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The firm has a market cap of C$32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

