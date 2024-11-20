Insider Buying: TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) Director Victor George Dodig acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,138,000.00.
Shares of T opened at C$21.65 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.04 and a 12 month high of C$25.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The firm has a market cap of C$32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.34%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
