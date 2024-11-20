Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells 33,554 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) Director Maria Angelidis-Smith sold 33,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $1,017,692.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,982.28. The trade was a 45.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maria Angelidis-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Maria Angelidis-Smith purchased 15,042 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.66.

On Friday, November 8th, Maria Angelidis-Smith acquired 18,512 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $507,599.04.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 1,549.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 388.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

