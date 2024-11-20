Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Up 10.0 %

Unity Software stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,474 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Unity Software by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.