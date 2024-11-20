Insider Selling: WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WisdomTree Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.43. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.02.
WisdomTree Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.