Intapp, Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) recently concluded its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which took place on November 13, 2024. A comprehensive report was provided on the matters discussed and voted upon during the meeting.

Regarding Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, several key proposals were deliberated upon and decided upon by the Company’s stockholders.

The first proposal involved the Election of Class I Directors. The candidates, including Ralph Baxter, Charles Moran, and George Neble, received the necessary affirmative votes and were duly elected as the Company’s Class I directors. Each director will serve until the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in 2027 or until successors are duly elected.

The second proposal pertained to the Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. This proposal was ratified by a majority of the voting power present at the meeting.

The third proposal consisted of an advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation (Say-on-Pay Vote). It received approval from the majority of voting power present at the meeting.

Lastly, the fourth proposal involved an advisory vote to approve the frequency of future Say-on-Pay Votes (Say-on-Frequency Vote). The option of a frequency of every “1 Year” was the chosen outcome in accordance with shareholder voting results.

Consequently, the Company will institute an annual Say-on-Pay Vote based on the Board’s recommendation and shareholder feedback from the meeting.

In conclusion, Intapp, Inc. provides these detailed updates post its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. For more information on the event and related matters, interested parties can access the full report on the SEC’s website.

The undersigned representative of Intapp, Inc., Steven Todd, General Counsel, signed the report on behalf of the Company on November 18, 2024.

This article recaps the important decisions made during Intapp, Inc.’s annual stockholders’ meeting and the subsequent actions to be taken based on the voting outcomes mentioned in the 8-K filing.

