Intellia Therapeutics Announces Positive Clinical Data from Phase 1 Study for Nexiguran ZiclumeranOn November 16, 2024, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) released a press release highlighting the significant clinical evidence obtained from th

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
