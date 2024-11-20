Intuit (INTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuit Stock Down 5.1 %

INTU opened at $644.17 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

