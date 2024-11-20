Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQSGet Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. 2,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.