Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. 2,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

