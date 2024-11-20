Investors Buy Large Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 78,085 put options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 63,966 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NU by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NU by 161.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 109,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

