Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,365 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 543% compared to the average daily volume of 835 put options.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $452.58 and a 12-month high of $603.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.43.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.