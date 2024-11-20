Investors Purchase High Volume of Oklo Call Options (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 37,384 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 28,414 call options.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth $5,971,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth about $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

