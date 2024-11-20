Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) vs. Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genenta Science and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Genenta Science currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 406.07%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 172.69%. Given Genenta Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

15.1% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics -451.25% -58.43% -45.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genenta Science and Iovance Biotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics $1.19 million 2,097.60 -$444.04 million ($1.49) -5.50

Genenta Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

(Get Free Report)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. It also develops lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab to treat frontline advanced melanoma patients; LN-145 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and solid tumor cancers; IOV-4001, which is in Phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 clinical trial, for the treatment of NSCLC; and lifileucel for gynecological cancers. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc.; National Institutes of Health; the National Cancer Institute; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; and Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.