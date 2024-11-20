iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 567 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.26.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (EGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US growth stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximizes its ESG exposure.

