Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

ITRN opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

