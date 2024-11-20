Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.59 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

