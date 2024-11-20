Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 110,616 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

