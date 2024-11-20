Katherine Stueland Sells 22,307 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,173.74. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40.
  • On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,335,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.