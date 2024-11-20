Katherine Stueland Sells 22,307 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,173.74. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,335,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

