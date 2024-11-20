KBC Group NV Purchases 1,064 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aramark were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Aramark by 360.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aramark by 44,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Aramark has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. Aramark’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Aramark Company Profile



Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

