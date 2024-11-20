KBC Group NV Raises Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 12,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TKO. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

TKO Group Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -311.69 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

