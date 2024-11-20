Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.08 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after buying an additional 2,213,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after buying an additional 2,339,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,299,000 after buying an additional 300,339 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,015,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

