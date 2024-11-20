Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FOX were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $65,709,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after buying an additional 636,247 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after buying an additional 272,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 867.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 304,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 272,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

