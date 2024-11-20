Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $527,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DaVita were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DaVita Stock Down 0.3 %

DVA stock opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.60 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 36.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,219,407.87. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,086 shares of company stock worth $24,807,161. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

