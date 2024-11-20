Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $628,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $1,033,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

