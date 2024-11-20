Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $885,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $442,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,178,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 483.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 427,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $103.19 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

