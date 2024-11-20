Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

