Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.2 %

DPZ stock opened at $439.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.24 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

