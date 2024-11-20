Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,285,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Catalent by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 162.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,130,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 699,851 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

