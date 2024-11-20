Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $249,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,450,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 906.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

