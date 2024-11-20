Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.59 and a 12-month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

