Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Match Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,064,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,105,000 after buying an additional 159,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,307,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 176,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. HSBC raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Match Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.