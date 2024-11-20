Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 164 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 198,555 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $21,378,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 408.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

