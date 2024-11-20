Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 174 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.05.

NYSE GNRC opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

