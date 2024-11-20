Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 330 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

