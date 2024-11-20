Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 403 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

