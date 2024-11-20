Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 736 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after buying an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,374,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,562,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $86,494,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 240,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

