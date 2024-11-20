Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,549 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invesco were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 115.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 654,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 19.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 377,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

