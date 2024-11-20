Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 653 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

