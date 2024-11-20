Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 822 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $215,998,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,226,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,176,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

