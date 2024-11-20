Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.70 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

