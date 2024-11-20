Kindly MD, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KDLY) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 27th

Kindly MD’s (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 27th. Kindly MD had issued 1,240,910 shares in its IPO on May 31st. The total size of the offering was $6,825,005 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the end of Kindly MD’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Kindly MD Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDLY opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Kindly MD has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kindly MD in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindly MD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kindly MD in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

