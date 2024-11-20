Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 460.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPF opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

