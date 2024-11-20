Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 460.0 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
Shares of KGSPF opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $85.16.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
